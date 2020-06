Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Two story townhouse style unit nestled inside a quiet community with no one lives above or below you. Conveniently located within walking distances to shopping, restaurants, close to offices, park and commute routes - make daily life a breeze.

• One carport parking

• Has a patio access from kitchen for those who enjoys outdoor living

• Kitchen with recess lights and modern light fixture

• Hardwood and tile flooring throughout

• Front load full size washer/dryer in the unit

• French door style stainless steel refrigerator

• Dishwasher

• Gas range with oven

• Dual pane windows with flux wood blinds

* Tenant pays water and garbage



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1229-w-mckinley-ave-sunnyvale-ca-94086-usa-unit-2/dfeef476-6859-453a-8fa4-080f434e4321



(RLNE5852604)