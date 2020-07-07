1227 Cortez Dr 2

Amenities

Cortez Apartments



Beautifully updated, first floor, corner/end unit with a HUGE, private patio! Upgrades include granite counters, custom cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, microwave, electric/glass flat-top range, garbage disposal) in the kitchen. Updated bathroom offers glass shower doors, custom granite vanity and tile floors. Cherry laminate flooring, crown molding, custom paint, double pane windows and a portable air conditioning unit. Ceiling fans with remotes in bedroom and living room. One assigned covered carport with storage locker and coin operated laundry facility on the premises. Small six unit complex on the Sunnyvale/Mountain View border. Minutes away from historic Murphy Street, Downtown Mountain View, VTA and CalTrain. Water, trash and sewer included in rent.

No Pets Allowed



