All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 1227 Cortez Dr 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
1227 Cortez Dr 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1227 Cortez Dr 2

1227 Cortez Drive · (408) 510-4203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1227 Cortez Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cortez Apartments - Property Id: 311311

Beautifully updated, first floor, corner/end unit with a HUGE, private patio! Upgrades include granite counters, custom cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, microwave, electric/glass flat-top range, garbage disposal) in the kitchen. Updated bathroom offers glass shower doors, custom granite vanity and tile floors. Cherry laminate flooring, crown molding, custom paint, double pane windows and a portable air conditioning unit. Ceiling fans with remotes in bedroom and living room. One assigned covered carport with storage locker and coin operated laundry facility on the premises. Small six unit complex on the Sunnyvale/Mountain View border. Minutes away from historic Murphy Street, Downtown Mountain View, VTA and CalTrain. Water, trash and sewer included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1227-cortez-dr-sunnyvale-ca-unit-2/311311
Property Id 311311

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Cortez Dr 2 have any available units?
1227 Cortez Dr 2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 Cortez Dr 2 have?
Some of 1227 Cortez Dr 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Cortez Dr 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Cortez Dr 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Cortez Dr 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Cortez Dr 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 1227 Cortez Dr 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1227 Cortez Dr 2 offers parking.
Does 1227 Cortez Dr 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Cortez Dr 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Cortez Dr 2 have a pool?
No, 1227 Cortez Dr 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Cortez Dr 2 have accessible units?
No, 1227 Cortez Dr 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Cortez Dr 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 Cortez Dr 2 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1227 Cortez Dr 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Shadowbrook Apartments
235 Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Mission Pointe
1063 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Apartments with Pools
Sunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaDe Anza
Heritage DistrictEast Murphy

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity