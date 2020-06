Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

4 Available 05/01/20 Newly renovated, pets friendly, bright, clean and spacious townhome style unit with no one lives above or below you.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ptTv9SLyeZ5



Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located home in the heart of the Silicon Valley which makes daily life a breeze. Walk to nearby parks in Sunnyvale. Minutes to downtown Sunnyvale or Mountain View where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from. With easy access to Highway 101 to many major employers.Located in the distinguished Sunnyvale School District.



Features:

* Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances

* Bathroom with modern vanity and lighting

* Recessed lighting throughout

* Double pane window throughout

* Air conditioning

* Full size in-unit washer/dryer

* One carport parking with one additional optional parking

* Balcony accessed from living room patio door

* Walk-in closet in one bedroom

* Small cat or dog ok with pet deposit

* Storage cabinets available at carport area



Rental Terms:

* Minimum six months lease

* Tenant pays for own utilities and trash

* Fast Online Application

* Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1219-w-mckinley-ave-sunnyvale-ca-94086-usa-unit-4/a589d61d-4f99-4c39-855c-9152b0161066



(RLNE5690744)