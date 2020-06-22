4774 Beaumont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate single story ranch style home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths, and over 1400 sqft of living space. The home boasts an oversized living room and a huge dining room, plus a breakfast nook in the kitchen and breakfast bar. Remodeled and feels like a NEW home. Some of the, upgrades include fresh paint, newer carpet, new window treatments, and new energy efficient dual pane windows and slider, plus new plumbing fixtures, quartz counter tops and appliances including a refrigerator, and new A/C & heating systems. There's an extra deep 2 car garage, for his/her toys. The kids will love the oversized yard which features a covered patio and fruit trees, that include fig and citrus fruits. The home is in close proximity to schools, shopping and easy FWY access.