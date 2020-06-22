All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4774 Beaumont Street

4774 Beaumont St · No Longer Available
Location

4774 Beaumont St, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

Immaculate single story ranch style home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths, and over 1400 sqft of living space. The home boasts an oversized living room and a huge dining room, plus a breakfast nook in the kitchen and breakfast bar. Remodeled and feels like a NEW home. Some of the, upgrades include fresh paint, newer carpet, new window treatments, and new energy efficient dual pane windows and slider, plus new plumbing fixtures, quartz counter tops and appliances including a refrigerator, and new A/C & heating systems. There's an extra deep 2 car garage, for his/her toys. The kids will love the oversized yard which features a covered patio and fruit trees, that include fig and citrus fruits. The home is in close proximity to schools, shopping and easy FWY access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

4774 Beaumont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
Some of 4774 Beaumont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
4774 Beaumont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 4774 Beaumont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Yes, 4774 Beaumont Street does offer parking.
Yes, 4774 Beaumont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 4774 Beaumont Street does not have a pool.
No, 4774 Beaumont Street does not have accessible units.
Yes, 4774 Beaumont Street has units with dishwashers.
Yes, 4774 Beaumont Street has units with air conditioning.
