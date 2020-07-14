All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
Parkside Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Parkside Villas

4871 Los Angeles Ave · (805) 321-1416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Simi Valley
Central Simi Valley
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4873A · Avail. Sep 6

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1317 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
e-payments
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills. Our residents enjoy an outdoor-centric lifestyle, located just minutes from some of Southern California’s best hiking and biking trails and not far from the beaches of Ventura and Los Angeles.Each of our luxuriously appointed, spacious two–story townhomes features a direct access two car garage, in–home washer and dryer, full kitchen package, and a private yard or patio. Our community provides residents with a beautifully maintained and centrally located pool and spa, barbeque area, and children’s playground.LOCATION IS EVERYTHINGParkside Villas is situated right next door to the Rancho Susana Community Park, which features 10-acres of immaculately maintained softball diamonds, soccer fields, tot lots, picnic areas and indoor basketball and volleyball courts. The Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District, located within the community center at the park, offers various classes and activities year round for

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply, Max weight 25 lb each
Parking Details: Direct Access Attached Two Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Villas have any available units?
Parkside Villas has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Villas have?
Some of Parkside Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Villas is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Villas offer parking?
Yes, Parkside Villas offers parking.
Does Parkside Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Villas have a pool?
Yes, Parkside Villas has a pool.
Does Parkside Villas have accessible units?
No, Parkside Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkside Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
