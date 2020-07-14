Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly e-payments

Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills. Our residents enjoy an outdoor-centric lifestyle, located just minutes from some of Southern California’s best hiking and biking trails and not far from the beaches of Ventura and Los Angeles.Each of our luxuriously appointed, spacious two–story townhomes features a direct access two car garage, in–home washer and dryer, full kitchen package, and a private yard or patio. Our community provides residents with a beautifully maintained and centrally located pool and spa, barbeque area, and children’s playground.LOCATION IS EVERYTHINGParkside Villas is situated right next door to the Rancho Susana Community Park, which features 10-acres of immaculately maintained softball diamonds, soccer fields, tot lots, picnic areas and indoor basketball and volleyball courts. The Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District, located within the community center at the park, offers various classes and activities year round for