3930 Cochran Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This charming 2 story townhome is located in Simi Valley's Coventry Court. The corner location features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,207 sqft. The family room has a stone fireplace and dining area that opens to the kitchen with granite counter tops and crisp white cabinetry. The spacious master suite has a ceiling fan, vaulted ceilings, balcony and en-suite bathroom with walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans and share a remodeled bathroom. Other amenities include large patio, two car garage with washer and dryer, and close is to community pool and spa. This is a fantastic opportunity to live in a central Simi Valley location near shopping, entertainment and restaurants. For showings please contact Catherine Diliberti 805.217.2462