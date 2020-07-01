All apartments in Simi Valley
3930 Cochran Street

Location

3930 Cochran Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This charming 2 story townhome is located in Simi Valley's Coventry Court. The corner location features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,207 sqft. The family room has a stone fireplace and dining area that opens to the kitchen with granite counter tops and crisp white cabinetry. The spacious master suite has a ceiling fan, vaulted ceilings, balcony and en-suite bathroom with walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms also have vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans and share a remodeled bathroom. Other amenities include large patio, two car garage with washer and dryer, and close is to community pool and spa. This is a fantastic opportunity to live in a central Simi Valley location near shopping, entertainment and restaurants. For showings please contact Catherine Diliberti 805.217.2462

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 Cochran Street have any available units?
3930 Cochran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 Cochran Street have?
Some of 3930 Cochran Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 Cochran Street currently offering any rent specials?
3930 Cochran Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 Cochran Street pet-friendly?
No, 3930 Cochran Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3930 Cochran Street offer parking?
Yes, 3930 Cochran Street offers parking.
Does 3930 Cochran Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 Cochran Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 Cochran Street have a pool?
Yes, 3930 Cochran Street has a pool.
Does 3930 Cochran Street have accessible units?
No, 3930 Cochran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 Cochran Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 Cochran Street has units with dishwashers.

