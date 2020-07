Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A must see! Clean, bright and only 6 years old. Tile throughout downstairs, large 2 car garage with lots of storage space and direct access into the home.

Stairs have plush carpet. All rooms have beautiful laminate flooring. Laundry facility is conveniently located upstairs.



OPEN HOUSE, FRIDAY SEPT. 14TH FROM 12-1PM



Contact Arlene at 818-301-8473

Contact us to schedule a showing.