Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Single Story 3 bed, 2 bath home with office & RV Access - Single story 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with office in great neighborhood. Includes hard surface flooring throughout, fresh paint, sky lights and much more. Washer, dryer and refrigerator may be provided without warranty. Big yard with a huge covered patio area as well as shed. RV access on side of home. Attached 2 car garage. No smoking. Well behaved pets will be considered with increased deposit. Available now.



(RLNE5459895)