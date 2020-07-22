All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2205 Stinson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2205 Stinson Street
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

2205 Stinson Street

2205 Stinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2205 Stinson Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Centrally located, upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home is available now! Includes weekly pool maintenance. This gorgeous home also has a hot tub, outdoor gas grill, outdoor kitchen area with small fridge, gas firepit, outdoor lighting with a built in umbrella. This home also has RV parking and your own RV dump station. There is an attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. The backyard has a small shed for storage, central heat and air, ceiling fans and beautiful upgrades throughout, including granite countertops in kitchen, custom cabinets, travertine floors in the kitchen and hardwood floors in living, dining room and hallway. Living, dining and master bedroom all have crown molding....must see to appreciate the quality craftsmanship that the owner has put into this house! No Smoking please. Pets will be considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Stinson Street have any available units?
2205 Stinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Stinson Street have?
Some of 2205 Stinson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Stinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Stinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Stinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Stinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Stinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Stinson Street offers parking.
Does 2205 Stinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Stinson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Stinson Street have a pool?
Yes, 2205 Stinson Street has a pool.
Does 2205 Stinson Street have accessible units?
No, 2205 Stinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Stinson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Stinson Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts