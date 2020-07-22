2205 Stinson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Centrally located, upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath, pool home is available now! Includes weekly pool maintenance. This gorgeous home also has a hot tub, outdoor gas grill, outdoor kitchen area with small fridge, gas firepit, outdoor lighting with a built in umbrella. This home also has RV parking and your own RV dump station. There is an attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. The backyard has a small shed for storage, central heat and air, ceiling fans and beautiful upgrades throughout, including granite countertops in kitchen, custom cabinets, travertine floors in the kitchen and hardwood floors in living, dining room and hallway. Living, dining and master bedroom all have crown molding....must see to appreciate the quality craftsmanship that the owner has put into this house! No Smoking please. Pets will be considered with additional deposit.