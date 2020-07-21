All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1922 Stow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1922 Stow St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1922 Stow St

1922 Stow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
East Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1922 Stow St, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 1/2 bath Stonegate Villa Condo with garage - Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Condo in Stonegate Villa Community. This unit has been totally upgraded and has a great open floorplan! Wood flooring though out, newer kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, 2 fireplaces (one in Living Room & one in Master Bedroom), attached 2 car garage, LARGE bedrooms. There is a courtyard area in front of entry door. Home is located near community pool & spa. Small well behaved pet will be considered for a strong applicant. NO smoking! Available January 1st.

(RLNE5332689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Stow St have any available units?
1922 Stow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Stow St have?
Some of 1922 Stow St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Stow St currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Stow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Stow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 Stow St is pet friendly.
Does 1922 Stow St offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Stow St offers parking.
Does 1922 Stow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Stow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Stow St have a pool?
Yes, 1922 Stow St has a pool.
Does 1922 Stow St have accessible units?
No, 1922 Stow St does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Stow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Stow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSimi Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts