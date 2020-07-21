1922 Stow St

Amenities
3 bed, 2 1/2 bath Stonegate Villa Condo with garage - Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Condo in Stonegate Villa Community. This unit has been totally upgraded and has a great open floorplan! Wood flooring though out, newer kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar, 2 fireplaces (one in Living Room & one in Master Bedroom), attached 2 car garage, LARGE bedrooms. There is a courtyard area in front of entry door. Home is located near community pool & spa. Small well behaved pet will be considered for a strong applicant. NO smoking! Available January 1st.
(RLNE5332689)