Home
/
Santee, CA
/
10263 Bell Gardens Dr
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:17 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10263 Bell Gardens Dr
10263 Bell Gardens Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10263 Bell Gardens Drive, Santee, CA 92071
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10263 Bell Gardens Dr have any available units?
10263 Bell Gardens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santee, CA
.
What amenities does 10263 Bell Gardens Dr have?
Some of 10263 Bell Gardens Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10263 Bell Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10263 Bell Gardens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 Bell Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10263 Bell Gardens Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santee
.
Does 10263 Bell Gardens Dr offer parking?
No, 10263 Bell Gardens Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10263 Bell Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10263 Bell Gardens Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 Bell Gardens Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10263 Bell Gardens Dr has a pool.
Does 10263 Bell Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 10263 Bell Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 Bell Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10263 Bell Gardens Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10263 Bell Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10263 Bell Gardens Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
