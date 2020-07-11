14 Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA with move-in specials
If you secretly harbor silver screen aspirations but can’t bear the thought of L.A.'s ungodly traffic, or perhaps you’ve simply had enough of it, Santa Clarita, California is the place for you. Located a blissful 45 minutes from Los Angeles, this recently incorporated suburb of 145,000 boasts a thriving movie and commercial industry. And hey, if the movie star thing doesn’t pan out, you can always find work at Six Flags Magic Mountain – the city’s largest employer. We know you’re ready for yo...
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Santa Clarita apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Santa Clarita apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.