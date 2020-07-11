AL
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA with move-in specials

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,436
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
6 Units Available
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1062 sqft
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clarita
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Sylmar
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
973 sqft
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.
Results within 10 miles of Santa Clarita
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
40 Units Available
Winnetka
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Reseda
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1097 sqft
The Monarch Apartment Lofts is a sought-after apartment community right in the middle of Reseda, California. Our floor plans are designed with attention to detail.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
61 Units Available
Northridge
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Northridge
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1169 sqft
Air conditioned units with island kitchens, large closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Conveniently situated near I-465 for easy access to Meridian Hills and Keystone at the Crossing.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Foothill Trails
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,724
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes with extra storage and patios. Community includes a tennis court and laundry center. By I-210. Near numerous attractions, including Discovery Cube Los Angeles, Hansen Dam Equestrian Center and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Northridge
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Halsted is an apartment community located adjacent to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) campus, making it an attractive choice for many of the areas students.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
1 Unit Available
Canoga Park
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments near Woodland HillsThe Verandas Apartments offers a serene retreat just minutes from Woodland Hills! Spacious terraces and rooftop sundecks, peaceful fountains and top-of-the-line finishes, all capture the essence of upscale living.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Northridge
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
900 sqft
NMS Northridge is a lovely gated apartment community located in Northridge, just a few blocks away from the CSUN campus.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Northridge
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,745
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site, 24-hour laundry with 24-hour fitness center. Community amenities include heated, saltwater swimming pool, outdoor spa area and courtyard. Quaint interiors are easy to customize.
City Guide for Santa Clarita, CA

If you secretly harbor silver screen aspirations but can’t bear the thought of L.A.'s ungodly traffic, or perhaps you’ve simply had enough of it, Santa Clarita, California is the place for you. Located a blissful 45 minutes from Los Angeles, this recently incorporated suburb of 145,000 boasts a thriving movie and commercial industry. And hey, if the movie star thing doesn’t pan out, you can always find work at Six Flags Magic Mountain – the city’s largest employer. We know you’re ready for yo...

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clarita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Santa Clarita, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Santa Clarita apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Santa Clarita apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

