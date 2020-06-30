AO Santa Monica Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $399 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Dober Pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, and Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer garage and reserved parking. Please call us for complete Parking information.