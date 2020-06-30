AO Santa Monica Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool cc payments e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub elevator accepts section 8 bike storage business center clubhouse dog park fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. AO is a community, a good vibe, a creative hub, a gathering place, and a home that is part of the greater Santa Monica lifestyle. Located within easy walking of major media and technology companies widely-known as Silicon Beach LA, a vital art gallery scene, bars, restaurants and a future Metro stop, AO is for those who want walkability as well as an easier access to the rest of Los Angeles. Living at AO is about making a personal choice - a choice to live in a community of like-minded people who love Santa Monica, seek social encounters and try to live their lives aware of the environment around them, while also finding the time to have fun and be active! Sign your lease, pick up your keys and start living the AO life! Live fun. Live Active. Live Green.