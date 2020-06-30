All apartments in Santa Monica
AO Santa Monica Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:33 AM

AO Santa Monica Apartments

2200 Colorado Ave · (310) 589-4302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
4 Weeks Free + $1000 Look & Lease! Must Apply within 48 Hours. Our team is available to schedule a self-guided tour after a virtual tour has been taken.
Location

2200 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AO Santa Monica Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
elevator
accepts section 8
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Our team is currently available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. AO is a community, a good vibe, a creative hub, a gathering place, and a home that is part of the greater Santa Monica lifestyle. Located within easy walking of major media and technology companies widely-known as Silicon Beach LA, a vital art gallery scene, bars, restaurants and a future Metro stop, AO is for those who want walkability as well as an easier access to the rest of Los Angeles. Living at AO is about making a personal choice - a choice to live in a community of like-minded people who love Santa Monica, seek social encounters and try to live their lives aware of the environment around them, while also finding the time to have fun and be active! Sign your lease, pick up your keys and start living the AO life! Live fun. Live Active. Live Green.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $399 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Dober Pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, and Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Garage lot. We offer garage and reserved parking. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AO Santa Monica Apartments have any available units?
AO Santa Monica Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does AO Santa Monica Apartments have?
Some of AO Santa Monica Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AO Santa Monica Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
AO Santa Monica Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 4 Weeks Free + $1000 Look & Lease! Must Apply within 48 Hours. Our team is available to schedule a self-guided tour after a virtual tour has been taken.
Is AO Santa Monica Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, AO Santa Monica Apartments is pet friendly.
Does AO Santa Monica Apartments offer parking?
Yes, AO Santa Monica Apartments offers parking.
Does AO Santa Monica Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AO Santa Monica Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AO Santa Monica Apartments have a pool?
Yes, AO Santa Monica Apartments has a pool.
Does AO Santa Monica Apartments have accessible units?
No, AO Santa Monica Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does AO Santa Monica Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AO Santa Monica Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does AO Santa Monica Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AO Santa Monica Apartments has units with air conditioning.
