Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1304 WASHINGTON Avenue

1304 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Washington Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
This is it. Prime location moments to Montana Ave. Beach and SM Promenade. The spacious townhouse features a light and airy open concept living room with green tree views and multiple outdoor patios for just the right amount of privacy. The open layout and multiple outdoor areas offer the perfect indoor-outdoor living. The beautiful wood floors and fireplace lend to its warmth. The kitchen opens up to the main living space just steps to another large patio with grill, all ready for a night in or entertaining friends. The top floor offers two bedrooms and laundry closet. Light abounds in the Master Bedroom with two-story vaulted ceilings and expansive loft with private roof top deck. The second bedroom has private bathroom. No need to worry about storage, there is a large two-car private attached garage. Once you find time to step out, you'll find yourself on a beautiful tree lined street just steps away from shops, entertainment, parks? or even a nice long stroll to the beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue have any available units?
1304 WASHINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1304 WASHINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 WASHINGTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

