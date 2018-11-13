1304 WASHINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This is it. Prime location moments to Montana Ave. Beach and SM Promenade. The spacious townhouse features a light and airy open concept living room with green tree views and multiple outdoor patios for just the right amount of privacy. The open layout and multiple outdoor areas offer the perfect indoor-outdoor living. The beautiful wood floors and fireplace lend to its warmth. The kitchen opens up to the main living space just steps to another large patio with grill, all ready for a night in or entertaining friends. The top floor offers two bedrooms and laundry closet. Light abounds in the Master Bedroom with two-story vaulted ceilings and expansive loft with private roof top deck. The second bedroom has private bathroom. No need to worry about storage, there is a large two-car private attached garage. Once you find time to step out, you'll find yourself on a beautiful tree lined street just steps away from shops, entertainment, parks? or even a nice long stroll to the beach