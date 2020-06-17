530 Mansion Court

Amenities
2B/2B available for sub-lease at Mansion Grove complex apartment, near Rivermark plaza, Santa Clara, starting 1st of Jan, 2020.
Payable Rent per Month: $3213/- + Utilities (Approx: 85$)
Unit is located on the second floor, with nice Patio view and with in-house washer/dryer, with new appliances.
Large living room with fireplace.
Kitchen with dishwasher, microwave oven and modern appliances.
1 designated parking spots, lots of Open car parking available
Patio linked to the hall.
Bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, apart from an additional storage closet available outside
Fitness Center, Two swimming pools, 2 Tennis courts, Basketball court, kids park etc.
Safeway, library, Thamien park, VTA station etc are at walkable distance.
Location reachability:
5 mins walk to River Oaks light rail station.
2 mins walk to Rivermark plaza which has a bunch of restaurants, Wells Fargo & Key point banks along with Safeway for groceries.
Easy access to 101, 880 and 237.
Close to major companies like Cisco, Nvidia, Oracle, Intel etc.