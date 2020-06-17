All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:18 AM

530 Mansion Court

530 Mansion Court · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 Mansion Court, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Rivermark of Santa Clara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,213

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
2B/2B available for sub-lease at Mansion Grove complex apartment, near Rivermark plaza, Santa Clara, starting 1st of Jan, 2020.

Payable Rent per Month: $3213/- + Utilities (Approx: 85$)

Unit is located on the second floor, with nice Patio view and with in-house washer/dryer, with new appliances.
Large living room with fireplace.
Kitchen with dishwasher, microwave oven and modern appliances.
1 designated parking spots, lots of Open car parking available
Patio linked to the hall.
Bedroom comes with a walk-in closet, apart from an additional storage closet available outside
Fitness Center, Two swimming pools, 2 Tennis courts, Basketball court, kids park etc.
Safeway, library, Thamien park, VTA station etc are at walkable distance.

Location reachability:

5 mins walk to River Oaks light rail station.
2 mins walk to Rivermark plaza which has a bunch of restaurants, Wells Fargo & Key point banks along with Safeway for groceries.
Easy access to 101, 880 and 237.
Close to major companies like Cisco, Nvidia, Oracle, Intel etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Mansion Court have any available units?
530 Mansion Court has a unit available for $3,213 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Mansion Court have?
Some of 530 Mansion Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Mansion Court currently offering any rent specials?
530 Mansion Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Mansion Court pet-friendly?
No, 530 Mansion Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 530 Mansion Court offer parking?
Yes, 530 Mansion Court does offer parking.
Does 530 Mansion Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Mansion Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Mansion Court have a pool?
Yes, 530 Mansion Court has a pool.
Does 530 Mansion Court have accessible units?
No, 530 Mansion Court does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Mansion Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Mansion Court has units with dishwashers.
