Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry courtyard smoke-free community

Welcome into our green oasis, Hidden Lake Apartment Homes. Hidden Lake offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in a garden setting. Enjoy a peaceful atmosphere with flowing streams and a pond surrounded by lush landscaping. Come and watch a game on the big screen TV in our clubhouse. And when you want to test your BBQ skills our brick fire pits in designated BBQ area are at your disposal. But when it gets too hot, take a dip in our pool or just sunbathe on one of the lounge chairs. You can keep fit in our gym with a hydro therapy dry-spa.