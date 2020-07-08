Hidden Lake

Lease Length: 6 and 12 months (Month to Month)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Dog Restrictions (Breed restrictions and weight limit)
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage on the patio