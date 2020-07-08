All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

Hidden Lake

Open Now until 5pm
3375 Homestead Rd · (408) 478-9404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 004 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 037 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 009 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
courtyard
smoke-free community
Welcome into our green oasis, Hidden Lake Apartment Homes. Hidden Lake offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in a garden setting. Enjoy a peaceful atmosphere with flowing streams and a pond surrounded by lush landscaping. Come and watch a game on the big screen TV in our clubhouse. And when you want to test your BBQ skills our brick fire pits in designated BBQ area are at your disposal. But when it gets too hot, take a dip in our pool or just sunbathe on one of the lounge chairs. You can keep fit in our gym with a hydro therapy dry-spa.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 and 12 months (Month to Month)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Dog Restrictions (Breed restrictions and weight limit)
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage on the patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Lake have any available units?
Hidden Lake has 3 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Lake have?
Some of Hidden Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Lake is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Lake offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Lake offers parking.
Does Hidden Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hidden Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Lake have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Lake has a pool.
Does Hidden Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Hidden Lake has accessible units.
Does Hidden Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Lake has units with dishwashers.
