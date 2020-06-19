All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:47 PM

4468 Laird Circle

4468 Laird Circle · (650) 469-8883
Location

4468 Laird Circle, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Rivermark of Santa Clara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!

Beautiful 3BR, 3BA Tri Level Townhome, very spacious with lots of Light.

This home features a Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and lots of Cabinets.
Open Concept Living and Dining Room, High Ceilings and Hardwood Floors.
One of the Bedrooms with Bathroom is located on the first floor.
The Master Bedroom and Bathroom is upstairs and very spacious with lots of light.
The Walk In Closet has modern built in Shelves and Plenty of Storage. The Master Bath features a Soaking tub, separate Shower and double sinks.
The 3rd Bedroom and Bath is also located upstairs.
Full Size Washer and Dryer and extra Storage on the upper floor.
Stairs will lead you down to the 2 Car Tandem Garage with extra shelves and a 2nd Refrigerator.
The home is freshly painted and ready to move in.
Only minutes to Levy Stadium, Highway 101 and 280. Approx. 15 minutes to the San Jose Intl Airport.

This home is a Jewel in the Heart of Silicon Valley. You do not want to miss this opportunity to make it yours.

Contact Eve for more information and an appointment. 650-396-2462 or email me at eve@baylpg.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4468 Laird Circle have any available units?
4468 Laird Circle has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 4468 Laird Circle have?
Some of 4468 Laird Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4468 Laird Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4468 Laird Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4468 Laird Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4468 Laird Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 4468 Laird Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4468 Laird Circle does offer parking.
Does 4468 Laird Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4468 Laird Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4468 Laird Circle have a pool?
No, 4468 Laird Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4468 Laird Circle have accessible units?
No, 4468 Laird Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4468 Laird Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4468 Laird Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
