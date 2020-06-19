4468 Laird Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!



Beautiful 3BR, 3BA Tri Level Townhome, very spacious with lots of Light.



This home features a Gourmet Kitchen with Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and lots of Cabinets.

Open Concept Living and Dining Room, High Ceilings and Hardwood Floors.

One of the Bedrooms with Bathroom is located on the first floor.

The Master Bedroom and Bathroom is upstairs and very spacious with lots of light.

The Walk In Closet has modern built in Shelves and Plenty of Storage. The Master Bath features a Soaking tub, separate Shower and double sinks.

The 3rd Bedroom and Bath is also located upstairs.

Full Size Washer and Dryer and extra Storage on the upper floor.

Stairs will lead you down to the 2 Car Tandem Garage with extra shelves and a 2nd Refrigerator.

The home is freshly painted and ready to move in.

Only minutes to Levy Stadium, Highway 101 and 280. Approx. 15 minutes to the San Jose Intl Airport.



This home is a Jewel in the Heart of Silicon Valley. You do not want to miss this opportunity to make it yours.



Contact Eve for more information and an appointment. 650-396-2462 or email me at eve@baylpg.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.