909 E Santa Ana Boulevard

Ideal, urban location at the Santiago Lofts! This bright & spacious 1 bedroom + loft, 3 story, live/ work unit provides the best for those looking to have a small business downstairs, while living upstairs or someone who would like to use the whole unit as a living space. The loft features a downstairs workspace which is complete with a glass rollup door, an attached 2 car, tandem garage, concrete, and wood flooring, high ceilings, and large windows that flood the loft with natural light. This unit has great visibility for any businesses with potential clients, as it's situated on Santa Ana Blvd. It’s within walking distance to The Amtrak Transportation Depot, the Roost shopping, and Benchmark dining area. As well as the revitalized downtown area which features shops, festivals, restaurants, bars, and the upcoming OC Streetcar. This community is perfect for someone looking for an urban, walkable lifestyle! Check out the virtual, 3D Matterport tour as well. (Note this property is also listed for sale)