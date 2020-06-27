All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 821 N Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
821 N Olive Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

821 N Olive Street

821 North Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

821 North Olive Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Washington Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
LOCATION!!! Wonderful opportunity to lease charming 1920's built and remodeled culdesac home in Washington Square community. There are numerous upgrades and amenities including: beautiful kitchen with newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, farm sink, open to family room, classic curved ceilings and archways, hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, ceiling fans, floor heater and efficient wall space air conditioners, two beautifully updated bathrooms with tile showers, wainscoationg and newer fixtures, backyard living at is best with cozy gated patio with firepalce, built in bbq, large grassy area and more, detached laundry room sink and storage, long gated driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 N Olive Street have any available units?
821 N Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 N Olive Street have?
Some of 821 N Olive Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 N Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 N Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 N Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 821 N Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 821 N Olive Street offer parking?
No, 821 N Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 821 N Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 N Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 N Olive Street have a pool?
No, 821 N Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 N Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 821 N Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 N Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 N Olive Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine