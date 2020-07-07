811 North Minter A.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Renovated Charming, Spacious 2BR/1BA- French Park - Property Id: 103057



We believe this apartment is the most attractive 2BR apartment in French Park of Santa Ana. We have fully renovated this apartment for people with discriminating tastes and high ambiance expectations

-New designed shower and bathroom

-New windows, designer paint, kitchen/Quartz counter/cabinets,doors, blinds

-Located in wide tree-lined street in French Park

-Good size kitchen with spacious dining area

-Within walking distance from many attractions in downtown Santa Ana (4th street, Artist Village,etc)

-Plenty of closet space

- New Wall Air conditioner

-Assigned/dedicated two (2) parking spaces

-Excellent new laundry facility in the building.

-First floor, no stairs to climb

-Good private patio nicely landscaped

-Designer European tile all over

-Easy access to the Freeways and train station

- Within 100 Yards from the old beautiful historic/magnificent St. Joseph Church (see pictures)



Address: 811 N Minter St, Santa Ana. Please E MAIL or text: 949-533-3517 or call 714-673-9285

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103057

