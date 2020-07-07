All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like
811 North Minter A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
811 North Minter A
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

811 North Minter A

811 N Minter St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

811 N Minter St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated Charming, Spacious 2BR/1BA- French Park - Property Id: 103057

We believe this apartment is the most attractive 2BR apartment in French Park of Santa Ana. We have fully renovated this apartment for people with discriminating tastes and high ambiance expectations
-New designed shower and bathroom
-New windows, designer paint, kitchen/Quartz counter/cabinets,doors, blinds
-Located in wide tree-lined street in French Park
-Good size kitchen with spacious dining area
-Within walking distance from many attractions in downtown Santa Ana (4th street, Artist Village,etc)
-Plenty of closet space
- New Wall Air conditioner
-Assigned/dedicated two (2) parking spaces
-Excellent new laundry facility in the building.
-First floor, no stairs to climb
-Good private patio nicely landscaped
-Designer European tile all over
-Easy access to the Freeways and train station
- Within 100 Yards from the old beautiful historic/magnificent St. Joseph Church (see pictures)

Address: 811 N Minter St, Santa Ana. Please E MAIL or text: 949-533-3517 or call 714-673-9285
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103057
Property Id 103057

(RLNE5752639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 811 North Minter A have any available units?
811 North Minter A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 North Minter A have?
Some of 811 North Minter A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 North Minter A currently offering any rent specials?
811 North Minter A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 North Minter A pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 North Minter A is pet friendly.
Does 811 North Minter A offer parking?
Yes, 811 North Minter A offers parking.
Does 811 North Minter A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 North Minter A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 North Minter A have a pool?
No, 811 North Minter A does not have a pool.
Does 811 North Minter A have accessible units?
No, 811 North Minter A does not have accessible units.
Does 811 North Minter A have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 North Minter A does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 BedroomsSanta Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with ParkingSanta Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrongDowntown Santa AnaSouth Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine