716 N SANTIAGO Street

Absolutely Gorgeous Unit in the Prestigious, New Hip Area of LOFTS! Perfect for Artists/Entrepreneurs/Creative People! A living and workspace all in one. This Versatile plan offers 1,564 SF of living space PLUS 328 SF of work space with Laminate flooring and glass door, and a 2-Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Take the stairs up to the second floor where you will find a gorgeous Grand Room + Kitchen + 1/2 Bath above the work space. Take the stairs up to the third floor for a spacious Master Suite. * Fantastic, Quiet Location * Upgrades Galore * Many quality Appointments include Newer Paint, Laminate Flooring on 2nd and 3rd Levels, Upgraded Cabinets, State of the Art SS Appliances, Designer Quality Window Coverings, Designer Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms * , Security System, Designer Light Fixtures, and more... SS Refrigerator and Top-of-the-Line Washer and Dryer are included!! Water is included. This Award Winning Community is across Train Station and in close proximity to the Courthouse! Owner considers a small pet. For a private tour of this home, please call Jeff at (949)378-1242. Thank you