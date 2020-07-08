All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

716 N SANTIAGO Street

716 Santiago Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 Santiago Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely Gorgeous Unit in the Prestigious, New Hip Area of LOFTS! Perfect for Artists/Entrepreneurs/Creative People! A living and workspace all in one. This Versatile plan offers 1,564 SF of living space PLUS 328 SF of work space with Laminate flooring and glass door, and a 2-Car Attached Garage with Direct Access. Take the stairs up to the second floor where you will find a gorgeous Grand Room + Kitchen + 1/2 Bath above the work space. Take the stairs up to the third floor for a spacious Master Suite. * Fantastic, Quiet Location * Upgrades Galore * Many quality Appointments include Newer Paint, Laminate Flooring on 2nd and 3rd Levels, Upgraded Cabinets, State of the Art SS Appliances, Designer Quality Window Coverings, Designer Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bathrooms * , Security System, Designer Light Fixtures, and more... SS Refrigerator and Top-of-the-Line Washer and Dryer are included!! Water is included. This Award Winning Community is across Train Station and in close proximity to the Courthouse! Owner considers a small pet. For a private tour of this home, please call Jeff at (949)378-1242. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N SANTIAGO Street have any available units?
716 N SANTIAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 N SANTIAGO Street have?
Some of 716 N SANTIAGO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N SANTIAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 N SANTIAGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N SANTIAGO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 N SANTIAGO Street is pet friendly.
Does 716 N SANTIAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 N SANTIAGO Street offers parking.
Does 716 N SANTIAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 N SANTIAGO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N SANTIAGO Street have a pool?
No, 716 N SANTIAGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 N SANTIAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 716 N SANTIAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N SANTIAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 N SANTIAGO Street has units with dishwashers.

