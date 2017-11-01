714 E 21st Street

Amenities

Beautiful, newly remodeled home in the much desired Santiago Park. Upgrades include brand new kitchen with new cabinets with slow-close drawers, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. New laminate floors throughout, scraped ceilings and dual-pane windows. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanity, counter tops, toilets and new lighting. The home features a much-desired indoor laundry room with lots of new storage cabinets and a door to the backyard. Large dining area off of the kitchen and a brick fireplace in the living room. Big south facing backyard with patio cover and plenty of grass area. Close to the 5 freeway and all shopping, restaurants, etc., but interior, quiet location.