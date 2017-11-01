All apartments in Santa Ana
714 E 21st Street
714 E 21st Street

714 East 21st Street · No Longer Available
714 East 21st Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Park Santiago

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
on-site laundry
Beautiful, newly remodeled home in the much desired Santiago Park. Upgrades include brand new kitchen with new cabinets with slow-close drawers, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances with refrigerator included. New laminate floors throughout, scraped ceilings and dual-pane windows. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanity, counter tops, toilets and new lighting. The home features a much-desired indoor laundry room with lots of new storage cabinets and a door to the backyard. Large dining area off of the kitchen and a brick fireplace in the living room. Big south facing backyard with patio cover and plenty of grass area. Close to the 5 freeway and all shopping, restaurants, etc., but interior, quiet location.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 714 E 21st Street have any available units?
714 E 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 E 21st Street have?
Some of 714 E 21st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 E 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 E 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 E 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 E 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 714 E 21st Street offer parking?
No, 714 E 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 714 E 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 E 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 E 21st Street have a pool?
No, 714 E 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 E 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 714 E 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 E 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 E 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
