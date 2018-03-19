All apartments in Santa Ana
710 W Park Lane

710 W Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

710 W Park Ln, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful family home on tree lined street! Open living area has large windows and slider to back yard. This homes backs to a park with giant trees providing a green back drop. There are wood floors throughout. Inside washer and dryer area with hookups. There is a two car garage with additional driveway parking. The front yard even has a white picket fence! Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 W Park Lane have any available units?
710 W Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 W Park Lane have?
Some of 710 W Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 W Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
710 W Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 W Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 710 W Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 710 W Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 710 W Park Lane offers parking.
Does 710 W Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 W Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 W Park Lane have a pool?
No, 710 W Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 710 W Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 710 W Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 710 W Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 W Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
