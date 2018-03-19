710 W Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful family home on tree lined street! Open living area has large windows and slider to back yard. This homes backs to a park with giant trees providing a green back drop. There are wood floors throughout. Inside washer and dryer area with hookups. There is a two car garage with additional driveway parking. The front yard even has a white picket fence! Available for immediate move in.