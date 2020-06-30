All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 627 East Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
627 East Central Avenue
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

627 East Central Avenue

627 East Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

627 East Central Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Delhi

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Exceptionally Remodeled Single Family Residence for lease. Rear unit (2 on lot) with carport. The home features Zoned Heating and Air Conditioning with remote controls for each room. Kitchen features new appliances, gas oven with microwave and refrigerator. Laundry room with stacked washer/dryer and storage cabinets. Bathroom has a tub. The home has all new windows, blinds, and NuCore flooring throughout. Main body of house has a large open feeling. Home is cable ready. Fruit tree's are orange, grapefruit and tangerine. A gardener is included with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 East Central Avenue have any available units?
627 East Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 East Central Avenue have?
Some of 627 East Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 East Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
627 East Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 East Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 627 East Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 627 East Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 627 East Central Avenue offers parking.
Does 627 East Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 627 East Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 East Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 627 East Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 627 East Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 627 East Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 627 East Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 East Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine