627 East Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Exceptionally Remodeled Single Family Residence for lease. Rear unit (2 on lot) with carport. The home features Zoned Heating and Air Conditioning with remote controls for each room. Kitchen features new appliances, gas oven with microwave and refrigerator. Laundry room with stacked washer/dryer and storage cabinets. Bathroom has a tub. The home has all new windows, blinds, and NuCore flooring throughout. Main body of house has a large open feeling. Home is cable ready. Fruit tree's are orange, grapefruit and tangerine. A gardener is included with lease.