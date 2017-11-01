414 W Harvey Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking putting green garage

Lease this Gorgeous South Coast Metro home, just 2 doors away from a relaxing park. It has a Huge Gated RV (12' X 35'), plus extra parking on the side of the driveway and a Gated Courtyard Entry. The home has been completely remodeled, with Rich Granites, paints, carved Hardwood flooring, Plantation Shutters and other custom window coverings. Dual Pane Windows, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & a near-New A/C & furnace, help keep it cool. Lighted Glass blocks, Stainless appliances, 2 Drawer Dishwasher, huge Farm sink, Island & pullouts, highlight this bright & airy kitchen. The large Master bedroom and 3 other bedroom all have Custom Decor. Dimmable Canned lights, Tank-less water heater, 6 panel doors, NO Maintenance yards, gas Firepit & a small putting green. Cozy Fireplace, double door entry, lots of storage in the garage, private laundry...This home has it all, and it's available NOW. Washer, Dryer & 2 Refrigerators included (if needed).