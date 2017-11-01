All apartments in Santa Ana
414 W Harvey Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

414 W Harvey Avenue

414 W Harvey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

414 W Harvey Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Sandpointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
putting green
garage
Lease this Gorgeous South Coast Metro home, just 2 doors away from a relaxing park. It has a Huge Gated RV (12' X 35'), plus extra parking on the side of the driveway and a Gated Courtyard Entry. The home has been completely remodeled, with Rich Granites, paints, carved Hardwood flooring, Plantation Shutters and other custom window coverings. Dual Pane Windows, Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & a near-New A/C & furnace, help keep it cool. Lighted Glass blocks, Stainless appliances, 2 Drawer Dishwasher, huge Farm sink, Island & pullouts, highlight this bright & airy kitchen. The large Master bedroom and 3 other bedroom all have Custom Decor. Dimmable Canned lights, Tank-less water heater, 6 panel doors, NO Maintenance yards, gas Firepit & a small putting green. Cozy Fireplace, double door entry, lots of storage in the garage, private laundry...This home has it all, and it's available NOW. Washer, Dryer & 2 Refrigerators included (if needed).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 W Harvey Avenue have any available units?
414 W Harvey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 W Harvey Avenue have?
Some of 414 W Harvey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 W Harvey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
414 W Harvey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 W Harvey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 414 W Harvey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 414 W Harvey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 414 W Harvey Avenue offers parking.
Does 414 W Harvey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 W Harvey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 W Harvey Avenue have a pool?
No, 414 W Harvey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 414 W Harvey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 414 W Harvey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 414 W Harvey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 W Harvey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
