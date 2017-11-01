3800 W Kent Ave

Amenities

An Absolute Masterpiece! **Highly Upgraded Model Home**, Smart home located in the newest Gated community with SOLAR POWER electric Townhome. It features 3 suite bedrooms (2nd floor bonus room can convert as 4bedroom) + 4 bathrooms. Quality Tile & Carpets throughout the entire house, designer upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, Nest Thermostat, high-­efficiency appliances, Dual-­glazed, Low-­E3 windows provide an open-wide view allow natural light falls into every room. One of the biggest floor plans of the neighborhood with a front door private porch & Deck on the 2nd floor near living room. Price included almost over $100,000 in designer selected optional upgrades + all furnitures + appliances from top to bottom. This community has so many unique benefits such as a dog park, community garden, as well as extra parking spaces. Known for its energy efficient features, this home will help you live a quieter, healthier lifestyle while also saving you money on utility bills. Just minutes away the 405 and 22 freeways, Southcoast Plaza and the beach! You will love this move-in ready home!! Must see to appreciate!!!