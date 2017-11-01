All apartments in Santa Ana
3800 W Kent Ave
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:47 PM

3800 W Kent Ave

3800 West Kent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3800 West Kent Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Santa Anita Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
An Absolute Masterpiece! **Highly Upgraded Model Home**, Smart home located in the newest Gated community with SOLAR POWER electric Townhome. It features 3 suite bedrooms (2nd floor bonus room can convert as 4bedroom) + 4 bathrooms. Quality Tile & Carpets throughout the entire house, designer upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops, Nest Thermostat, high-­efficiency appliances, Dual-­glazed, Low-­E3 windows provide an open-wide view allow natural light falls into every room. One of the biggest floor plans of the neighborhood with a front door private porch & Deck on the 2nd floor near living room. Price included almost over $100,000 in designer selected optional upgrades + all furnitures + appliances from top to bottom. This community has so many unique benefits such as a dog park, community garden, as well as extra parking spaces. Known for its energy efficient features, this home will help you live a quieter, healthier lifestyle while also saving you money on utility bills. Just minutes away the 405 and 22 freeways, Southcoast Plaza and the beach! You will love this move-in ready home!! Must see to appreciate!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 W Kent Ave have any available units?
3800 W Kent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 W Kent Ave have?
Some of 3800 W Kent Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 W Kent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3800 W Kent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 W Kent Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 W Kent Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3800 W Kent Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3800 W Kent Ave offers parking.
Does 3800 W Kent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 W Kent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 W Kent Ave have a pool?
No, 3800 W Kent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3800 W Kent Ave have accessible units?
No, 3800 W Kent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 W Kent Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 W Kent Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
