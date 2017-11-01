All apartments in Santa Ana
Location

369 Memory Lane, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath tri-level home is spread out over 1841 sqft. Upon entering you will find the main floor with an open concept of living room, kitchen, and dining room areas with hardwood flooring and plantation shutters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and main floor powder room. The second floor includes two bedrooms, an indoor laundry area with custom built-in cabinetry, one full bath with granite counters, and an office area. The top-level Master Suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, dual sink bathroom with large tub and shower, and balcony with soaring views of Santiago Park. A multi-entrance unit, with an attached two car garage, and front entrance and private patio. Great location minutes away from all major freeways, St. Joseph’s Hospital, CHOC, Bower’s Museum, Chapman University, and Old Town Orange. Water and trash included. Qualifying income and credit a must. One month deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Memory Lane have any available units?
369 Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 369 Memory Lane have?
Some of 369 Memory Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
369 Memory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Memory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 369 Memory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 369 Memory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 369 Memory Lane offers parking.
Does 369 Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Memory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Memory Lane have a pool?
No, 369 Memory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 369 Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 369 Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Memory Lane has units with dishwashers.

