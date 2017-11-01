369 Memory Lane

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath tri-level home is spread out over 1841 sqft. Upon entering you will find the main floor with an open concept of living room, kitchen, and dining room areas with hardwood flooring and plantation shutters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and main floor powder room. The second floor includes two bedrooms, an indoor laundry area with custom built-in cabinetry, one full bath with granite counters, and an office area. The top-level Master Suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, dual sink bathroom with large tub and shower, and balcony with soaring views of Santiago Park. A multi-entrance unit, with an attached two car garage, and front entrance and private patio. Great location minutes away from all major freeways, St. Joseph’s Hospital, CHOC, Bower’s Museum, Chapman University, and Old Town Orange. Water and trash included. Qualifying income and credit a must. One month deposit.