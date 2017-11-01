367 E Memory Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Freshly painted, cleaned and ready for move-in. There are 3 bedrooms plus a loft room (loft room has a closet and a balcony, but is somewhat open to the hallway, so it makes a great office or semi-private 4th room option). The loft and 2 other rooms are on the second floor along with a dedicated laundry room and full bathroom with dual sinks. On the top floor, there is a master retreat with a huge walk-in closet and oversized bathroom with tub and separate shower too. The home is just a few steps to everything you need at City Place (Mother's Market, Coffee Bean, Corner Bakery, Chipotle, Olive Garden, and many boutique businesses). Plus, it is conveniently located close to the 5 and 22 freeways. A major plus is that this is an end unit, so there is additional light and privacy not found in other model matches. There's a big 2 car side by side garage (not tandem style) with direct access to home. Available now.