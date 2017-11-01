All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

367 E Memory Lane

367 Memory Ln · No Longer Available
Location

367 Memory Ln, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Freshly painted, cleaned and ready for move-in. There are 3 bedrooms plus a loft room (loft room has a closet and a balcony, but is somewhat open to the hallway, so it makes a great office or semi-private 4th room option). The loft and 2 other rooms are on the second floor along with a dedicated laundry room and full bathroom with dual sinks. On the top floor, there is a master retreat with a huge walk-in closet and oversized bathroom with tub and separate shower too. The home is just a few steps to everything you need at City Place (Mother's Market, Coffee Bean, Corner Bakery, Chipotle, Olive Garden, and many boutique businesses). Plus, it is conveniently located close to the 5 and 22 freeways. A major plus is that this is an end unit, so there is additional light and privacy not found in other model matches. There's a big 2 car side by side garage (not tandem style) with direct access to home. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 E Memory Lane have any available units?
367 E Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 367 E Memory Lane have?
Some of 367 E Memory Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 E Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
367 E Memory Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 E Memory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 367 E Memory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 367 E Memory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 367 E Memory Lane does offer parking.
Does 367 E Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 E Memory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 E Memory Lane have a pool?
No, 367 E Memory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 367 E Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 367 E Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 367 E Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 E Memory Lane has units with dishwashers.
