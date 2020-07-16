3625 South Bear Street #J

Amenities

Live in the Heart of South Coast Metro! - This third level (but more like a second floor) condo has a cozy gas fireplace, over sized windows, lots of light and spacious deck overlooking a grassy, tree lined greenbelt. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the second bedroom with a spacious wall to wall closet. Brand new A/C and refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, plus a stack-able size washer and dryer inside the unit. One reserved covered parking space and one open parking space is included. This gated community offers lake access, two outdoor pools, sauna, tennis courts, BBQ area with a Gazebo and an exercise room all included. There is also a clubhouse that can be rented for entertaining your family and guests. Close to major freeways 405, 73 and 55. Live in the Heart of all in the South Coast Metro area. Shopping and restaurants all within a short walking distance to South Coast Plaza Mall. Available now.



(RLNE4848308)