Santa Ana, CA
3506 W Hazard Ave
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:34 PM

3506 W Hazard Ave

3506 Hazard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Hazard Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Harbor Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Hazard #3 - Property Id: 89071

Gorgeous Brand New single-level home located between Hazard and Bewley. It is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with new pluming, floors, paint, windows, and kitchen cabinets. The house includes BRAND-NEW Stainless-Steel Appliances including, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove and it has hook ups for washer and dryer. It has a large backyard for entertaining and is ready to enjoy!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89071
Property Id 89071

(RLNE4926016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 W Hazard Ave have any available units?
3506 W Hazard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 W Hazard Ave have?
Some of 3506 W Hazard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 W Hazard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3506 W Hazard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 W Hazard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 W Hazard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3506 W Hazard Ave offer parking?
No, 3506 W Hazard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3506 W Hazard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 W Hazard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 W Hazard Ave have a pool?
No, 3506 W Hazard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3506 W Hazard Ave have accessible units?
No, 3506 W Hazard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 W Hazard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 W Hazard Ave has units with dishwashers.
