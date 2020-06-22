3506 W Hazard Ave

Amenities

Available 06/01/19 Hazard #3



Gorgeous Brand New single-level home located between Hazard and Bewley. It is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with new pluming, floors, paint, windows, and kitchen cabinets. The house includes BRAND-NEW Stainless-Steel Appliances including, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove and it has hook ups for washer and dryer. It has a large backyard for entertaining and is ready to enjoy!!

