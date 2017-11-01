3409 S. Main Street #K

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Opportunity to live in the highly-desirable Vantage Community Located in the South Coast Metro - Location! Location! Location! Beautiful townhouse located in the Luxury Vantage Community. Spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors , window blinds , storage and lots of natural light throughout the home. Large living room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen with granite counters plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar. dining area with balcony. Powder room also located on this level. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, Master bedroom with a walk in closet, large tub , separate shower, and double sinks. Large second bedroom with ceiling fan and a full bath in the hall. This unit has a large attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. Beautiful community with a resort style pool area with sparkling pool, cabanas, bbq areas, spa, showers, bathrooms. Grassy areas and beautiful landscaping throughout the complex. Exterior of building has been recently painted. Plenty of guest parking, and carports for residents on a first come first serve basis. Close to Shopping, airport, South Coast Plaza, beaches, and very convenient to freeways. Please go to www.hcmpm.com to set up a viewing today.



No Pets Allowed



