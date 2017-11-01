All apartments in Santa Ana
3409 S. Main Street #K

3409 S Main St · No Longer Available
Location

3409 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92707
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Opportunity to live in the highly-desirable Vantage Community Located in the South Coast Metro - Location! Location! Location! Beautiful townhouse located in the Luxury Vantage Community. Spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors , window blinds , storage and lots of natural light throughout the home. Large living room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen with granite counters plenty of cabinets and a breakfast bar. dining area with balcony. Powder room also located on this level. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, Master bedroom with a walk in closet, large tub , separate shower, and double sinks. Large second bedroom with ceiling fan and a full bath in the hall. This unit has a large attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. Beautiful community with a resort style pool area with sparkling pool, cabanas, bbq areas, spa, showers, bathrooms. Grassy areas and beautiful landscaping throughout the complex. Exterior of building has been recently painted. Plenty of guest parking, and carports for residents on a first come first serve basis. Close to Shopping, airport, South Coast Plaza, beaches, and very convenient to freeways. Please go to www.hcmpm.com to set up a viewing today.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 S. Main Street #K have any available units?
3409 S. Main Street #K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 S. Main Street #K have?
Some of 3409 S. Main Street #K's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 S. Main Street #K currently offering any rent specials?
3409 S. Main Street #K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 S. Main Street #K pet-friendly?
No, 3409 S. Main Street #K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3409 S. Main Street #K offer parking?
Yes, 3409 S. Main Street #K offers parking.
Does 3409 S. Main Street #K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 S. Main Street #K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 S. Main Street #K have a pool?
Yes, 3409 S. Main Street #K has a pool.
Does 3409 S. Main Street #K have accessible units?
No, 3409 S. Main Street #K does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 S. Main Street #K have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 S. Main Street #K does not have units with dishwashers.

