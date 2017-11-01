3403 S. Main Street A

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Gorgeous Highly Upgraded Townhome - Gorgeous Highly Upgraded End Unit in the Newer-Built Exclusive 24-Hr Guard-Gated Community of Vantage At South Coast Metro. Luxury, Executive Lifestyle in this Tri-Level 2 BD, 2.5 BA Townhome w/ Direct Access 2 Car Garage w/ Laundry Area & Built-In Storage Shelves. It Boasts Volume Ceilings, Rich Dark Hardwood Flooring (Staircase & Main Living Area), Dual Pane Windows, Lots of Natural Light, Plantation Shutters, Surround Sound, Fireplace & Entertainment Niche in Living Rm, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, GE Profile Stainless Appliances, Stainless Sink, Maple Cabinetry, & Breakfast Bar. Formal Dining Area w/ Slider to Balcony w/ Storage Closet. Large Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet & Luxurious Bathroom w/ Dual Sinks, Granite Counters, Tile Floor, Soaking Tub, & Separate Shower w/ Clear Glass Enclosure. Guest Bed has Mirrored Closet. Guest Bath has Granite Countertop & Tile Floor. Tons of Storage Cabinetry Throughout. Association Pool, Spa, BBQ Area, Clubhouse, and Gorgeous Grounds. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Theaters, UCI, John Wayne Airport, Beach, and Easy Freeway Access. Across the Street from OC Skyline High Rise Towners and Future Commercial Center. No Mello Roos, Tustin, and beyond in minutes. Rent includes water and trash.



(RLNE4587165)