All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 3403 S. Main Street A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
3403 S. Main Street A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3403 S. Main Street A

3403 S Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3403 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92707
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous Highly Upgraded Townhome - Gorgeous Highly Upgraded End Unit in the Newer-Built Exclusive 24-Hr Guard-Gated Community of Vantage At South Coast Metro. Luxury, Executive Lifestyle in this Tri-Level 2 BD, 2.5 BA Townhome w/ Direct Access 2 Car Garage w/ Laundry Area & Built-In Storage Shelves. It Boasts Volume Ceilings, Rich Dark Hardwood Flooring (Staircase & Main Living Area), Dual Pane Windows, Lots of Natural Light, Plantation Shutters, Surround Sound, Fireplace & Entertainment Niche in Living Rm, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, GE Profile Stainless Appliances, Stainless Sink, Maple Cabinetry, & Breakfast Bar. Formal Dining Area w/ Slider to Balcony w/ Storage Closet. Large Master Suite w/ Walk-In Closet & Luxurious Bathroom w/ Dual Sinks, Granite Counters, Tile Floor, Soaking Tub, & Separate Shower w/ Clear Glass Enclosure. Guest Bed has Mirrored Closet. Guest Bath has Granite Countertop & Tile Floor. Tons of Storage Cabinetry Throughout. Association Pool, Spa, BBQ Area, Clubhouse, and Gorgeous Grounds. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Theaters, UCI, John Wayne Airport, Beach, and Easy Freeway Access. Across the Street from OC Skyline High Rise Towners and Future Commercial Center. No Mello Roos, Tustin, and beyond in minutes. Rent includes water and trash.

(RLNE4587165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 S. Main Street A have any available units?
3403 S. Main Street A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 S. Main Street A have?
Some of 3403 S. Main Street A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 S. Main Street A currently offering any rent specials?
3403 S. Main Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 S. Main Street A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 S. Main Street A is pet friendly.
Does 3403 S. Main Street A offer parking?
Yes, 3403 S. Main Street A does offer parking.
Does 3403 S. Main Street A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 S. Main Street A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 S. Main Street A have a pool?
Yes, 3403 S. Main Street A has a pool.
Does 3403 S. Main Street A have accessible units?
No, 3403 S. Main Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 S. Main Street A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 S. Main Street A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine