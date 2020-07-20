All apartments in Santa Ana
322 E Jeanette Lane
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

322 E Jeanette Lane

322 E Jeanette Ln · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

322 E Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Urban living at it's best! Located across the street from Main Place Mall and Mothers Market and walking distance to everything else you need/want! Easy frwy. access to 5, 55, 57,22 and 91. Home features 3 beds + loft, vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light, large master suite with walk-in closet, all new flooring throughout, fresh paint, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and refrigerator included and full 2 car attached garage. The home shows like new and is ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E Jeanette Lane have any available units?
322 E Jeanette Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 E Jeanette Lane have?
Some of 322 E Jeanette Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 E Jeanette Lane currently offering any rent specials?
322 E Jeanette Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E Jeanette Lane pet-friendly?
No, 322 E Jeanette Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 322 E Jeanette Lane offer parking?
Yes, 322 E Jeanette Lane offers parking.
Does 322 E Jeanette Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 E Jeanette Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E Jeanette Lane have a pool?
No, 322 E Jeanette Lane does not have a pool.
Does 322 E Jeanette Lane have accessible units?
No, 322 E Jeanette Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E Jeanette Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E Jeanette Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
