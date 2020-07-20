322 E Jeanette Lane

Amenities
Urban living at it's best! Located across the street from Main Place Mall and Mothers Market and walking distance to everything else you need/want! Easy frwy. access to 5, 55, 57,22 and 91. Home features 3 beds + loft, vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light, large master suite with walk-in closet, all new flooring throughout, fresh paint, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and refrigerator included and full 2 car attached garage. The home shows like new and is ready for immediate occupancy.