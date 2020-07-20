322 E Jeanette Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Urban living at it's best! Located across the street from Main Place Mall and Mothers Market and walking distance to everything else you need/want! Easy frwy. access to 5, 55, 57,22 and 91. Home features 3 beds + loft, vaulted ceilings with tons of natural light, large master suite with walk-in closet, all new flooring throughout, fresh paint, upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and refrigerator included and full 2 car attached garage. The home shows like new and is ready for immediate occupancy.