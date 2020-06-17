All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:16 AM

311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1

311 Carriage Drive · (323) 408-1075
Location

311 Carriage Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Sandpointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Prime area of Santa Ana, beautiful townhouse with wood vinyl flooring throughout. High ceilings and very spacious with lots of cabinet and closet space. Two car garage and washer and dryer included. Townhouse comes with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, two televisions, Central air and heat. Private back patio and yard. Complex has swimming pool and gym. One year lease required. Owner pays for water, gardener and trash. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Move in ready condition. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or juliewade@citywidela.com to set up a time to view the property.
Beautiful, spacious townhome in a very desirable area of Santa Ana

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 have any available units?
311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 have?
Some of 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 has a pool.
Does 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
