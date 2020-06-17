311 Carriage Drive, Unit D59 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Prime area of Santa Ana, beautiful townhouse with wood vinyl flooring throughout. High ceilings and very spacious with lots of cabinet and closet space. Two car garage and washer and dryer included. Townhouse comes with refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, two televisions, Central air and heat. Private back patio and yard. Complex has swimming pool and gym. One year lease required. Owner pays for water, gardener and trash. Tenant pays for electric and gas. Move in ready condition. Please contact Julie Wade at 323-408-1075 or juliewade@citywidela.com to set up a time to view the property.

Beautiful, spacious townhome in a very desirable area of Santa Ana