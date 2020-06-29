All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

302 S. Broadway L

302 S Broadway · (949) 533-3517
Location

302 S Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Heninger Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit L · Avail. now

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Beautiful Gold Seal Award Winning Garden Complex - Property Id: 90964

Large 1BR/1BA (Approx. 700 Sq. Feet) apartment in a beautiful building that has been awarded by the City of Santa Ana with GOLD SEAL AWARD

The building is in an ideal location near the I-5 & 55 Freeways, placing residents in close proximity to major retail, entertainment, and employment opportunities. It's minutes walking from downtown Santa Ana, Historic French Park, 4th street Promenade, Original Mike, award winning restaurants, shopping centers, Artist's Village, and various schools.

-Large kitchen with full spacious dining area that is great for serving dinner.
-Plenty of closet space
-Assigned Enclosed parking/storage space
-Excellent Laundry facility in the building. Few steps away
-Excellent Management on site.
-Second Floor- nobody lives above
-Controlled access entry/gate
-New double-paned windows
-Faces with a view of a beautiful well landscaped garden/grass
-New shower

Please Email or text (949-533-3517) or call the manager 714-542-4693 or 714-742-3378 (spanish)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/302-s.-broadway-santa-ana-ca-unit-l/90964
Property Id 90964

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5951047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 S. Broadway L have any available units?
302 S. Broadway L has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 S. Broadway L have?
Some of 302 S. Broadway L's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 S. Broadway L currently offering any rent specials?
302 S. Broadway L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 S. Broadway L pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 S. Broadway L is pet friendly.
Does 302 S. Broadway L offer parking?
Yes, 302 S. Broadway L offers parking.
Does 302 S. Broadway L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 S. Broadway L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 S. Broadway L have a pool?
No, 302 S. Broadway L does not have a pool.
Does 302 S. Broadway L have accessible units?
No, 302 S. Broadway L does not have accessible units.
Does 302 S. Broadway L have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 S. Broadway L does not have units with dishwashers.
