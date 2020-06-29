302 S. Broadway L

Amenities

Beautiful Gold Seal Award Winning Garden Complex - Property Id: 90964



Large 1BR/1BA (Approx. 700 Sq. Feet) apartment in a beautiful building that has been awarded by the City of Santa Ana with GOLD SEAL AWARD



The building is in an ideal location near the I-5 & 55 Freeways, placing residents in close proximity to major retail, entertainment, and employment opportunities. It's minutes walking from downtown Santa Ana, Historic French Park, 4th street Promenade, Original Mike, award winning restaurants, shopping centers, Artist's Village, and various schools.



-Large kitchen with full spacious dining area that is great for serving dinner.

-Plenty of closet space

-Assigned Enclosed parking/storage space

-Excellent Laundry facility in the building. Few steps away

-Excellent Management on site.

-Second Floor- nobody lives above

-Controlled access entry/gate

-New double-paned windows

-Faces with a view of a beautiful well landscaped garden/grass

-New shower



Please Email or text (949-533-3517) or call the manager 714-542-4693 or 714-742-3378 (spanish)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/302-s.-broadway-santa-ana-ca-unit-l/90964

No Dogs Allowed



