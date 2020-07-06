2951 Bradford Pl

Amenities

Welcome to your new home. 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! The home is centrally located, near major freeways (55, 405, 5), and a 5-minute drive to South Coast Plaza. The home has a new central AC, updated kitchen, 2 car garage and solar panels. You can enjoy lower electricity bills, access to community pool, playgrounds and nearby Lilly King Park. Community is patrolled by security, and grounds are well maintained. Washer and Dryer included in the garage. Large private patio with direct garage access. Small dogs and cats are allowed with a pet deposit.