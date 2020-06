Amenities

pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Description



Description



Lovely 4 Bedroom Condo in Santa Ana! This 4 bed 1.5 bath condo is a corner unit on a quiet street just minutes from the South Coast Plaza! The four bedrooms are all upstairs and they are each spacious with ample lighting! The large backyard is perfect for entertaining guests and your detached two car garage is right off of the backyard! Pets OK upon approval! Water and trash included.