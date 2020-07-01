All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2845-G S Fairview St

2845 S Fairview St · No Longer Available
Location

2845 S Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
South Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
**** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit w/all appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Private Landlord/Real Estate Broker who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does this activity as a full time job.

- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.

- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Orange County

- Lower Unit with Brand New Laminated Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.

- Freshly Painted Throughout.

- All of the Brand New Appliances are included: Large Top Mount Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher.

- Living Room Sliders onto Large Enclosed Patio with Wooden Fence.

- Large Bedroom fits a king size bed and two nightstands with at least one dresser.

- Kitchen Features Brand New White Cabinets, Gas Stove and Oven, Dishwasher with Brand new Countertop and backsplash entirely tiled.

- Brand New Hallway Closet next to Bathroom.

- Another Large Closet Adjacent to the Bedroom with Brand New Organizer, Recessed Lights and Mirrored Doors.

- Central Heating and AC.

- Amenities Include Swimming Pool, Spa and two Tennis Courts.

- One Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space (Carport with lockable storage cabinet) and One Permitted Open Space.

- Easy access to the 5, 55, 57, 22 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.

- Very easy commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.

- Rent is $1,795 per Month and an Extra $75 utility fee for the water, sewer, gas, trash (only electricity at your name).

- Minimum 12 Month Lease.

- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.

- Minimum 12 month lease.

- OK with one large pet or two small pets with no extra deposit or monthly fee. Please submit first for approval or for your pet exception request.

Thank you for your interest!!

Marc

(RLNE5642987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845-G S Fairview St have any available units?
2845-G S Fairview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845-G S Fairview St have?
Some of 2845-G S Fairview St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845-G S Fairview St currently offering any rent specials?
2845-G S Fairview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845-G S Fairview St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2845-G S Fairview St is pet friendly.
Does 2845-G S Fairview St offer parking?
Yes, 2845-G S Fairview St offers parking.
Does 2845-G S Fairview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845-G S Fairview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845-G S Fairview St have a pool?
Yes, 2845-G S Fairview St has a pool.
Does 2845-G S Fairview St have accessible units?
No, 2845-G S Fairview St does not have accessible units.
Does 2845-G S Fairview St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2845-G S Fairview St has units with dishwashers.

