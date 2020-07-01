2845-G S Fairview St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub tennis court

**** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit w/all appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Private Landlord/Real Estate Broker who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does this activity as a full time job.



- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.



- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Orange County



- Lower Unit with Brand New Laminated Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.



- Freshly Painted Throughout.



- All of the Brand New Appliances are included: Large Top Mount Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher.



- Living Room Sliders onto Large Enclosed Patio with Wooden Fence.



- Large Bedroom fits a king size bed and two nightstands with at least one dresser.



- Kitchen Features Brand New White Cabinets, Gas Stove and Oven, Dishwasher with Brand new Countertop and backsplash entirely tiled.



- Brand New Hallway Closet next to Bathroom.



- Another Large Closet Adjacent to the Bedroom with Brand New Organizer, Recessed Lights and Mirrored Doors.



- Central Heating and AC.



- Amenities Include Swimming Pool, Spa and two Tennis Courts.



- One Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space (Carport with lockable storage cabinet) and One Permitted Open Space.



- Easy access to the 5, 55, 57, 22 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.



- Very easy commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, etc.



- Rent is $1,795 per Month and an Extra $75 utility fee for the water, sewer, gas, trash (only electricity at your name).



- Minimum 12 Month Lease.



- Non Smoking Condo, whether inside or outside. No exceptions, sorry.



- Minimum 12 month lease.



- OK with one large pet or two small pets with no extra deposit or monthly fee. Please submit first for approval or for your pet exception request.



Thank you for your interest!!



Marc



