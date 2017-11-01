2709 Dayna Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This beautifully landscaped home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a lovely sun room, a 2 car attached garage, central air/heat and 1662 sq. feet of living space. The home has been totally renovated with interior paint, new flooring, upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new HVAC system. The property is located off Tustin Avenue and Fairhaven Avenue in the City of Santa Ana.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Pays All Utilities

LANDSCAPING: Owner will pay for gardening service

PET POLICY: No pets