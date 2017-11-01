All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2709 Dayna Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2709 Dayna Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:01 PM

2709 Dayna Street

2709 Dayna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Cabrillo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2709 Dayna Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautifully landscaped home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a lovely sun room, a 2 car attached garage, central air/heat and 1662 sq. feet of living space. The home has been totally renovated with interior paint, new flooring, upgraded kitchen and bathroom, new HVAC system. The property is located off Tustin Avenue and Fairhaven Avenue in the City of Santa Ana.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Pays All Utilities
LANDSCAPING: Owner will pay for gardening service
PET POLICY: No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Dayna Street have any available units?
2709 Dayna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Dayna Street have?
Some of 2709 Dayna Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Dayna Street currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Dayna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Dayna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Dayna Street is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Dayna Street offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Dayna Street offers parking.
Does 2709 Dayna Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Dayna Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Dayna Street have a pool?
No, 2709 Dayna Street does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Dayna Street have accessible units?
No, 2709 Dayna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Dayna Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Dayna Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine