2455 Deodar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Presenting the only highly upgraded condo that offers 2 designated parking spaces in the community! This FHA and VA approved condo has been refashioned with 2 recently remodeled bathrooms, dual paned windows, central AC unit, and a new 40 gallon water heater. Its upgraded kitchen features newer kitchen counter, appliances, and cabinetry with its wall removed to generate a true open floor concept. Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Recessed lighting, light wash wood flooring, and newer interior paint seamlessly complement the entire house to make your stay a comfortable one. HOA covers community pool, clubhouse, exterior maintenance and insurance, water, trash, and public sewage system. This property qualifies for Orange Unified School District. Come and see this house before it is leased!