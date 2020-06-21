All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2455 Deodar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2455 Deodar Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2455 Deodar Street

2455 Deodar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Cabrillo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2455 Deodar Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Presenting the only highly upgraded condo that offers 2 designated parking spaces in the community! This FHA and VA approved condo has been refashioned with 2 recently remodeled bathrooms, dual paned windows, central AC unit, and a new 40 gallon water heater. Its upgraded kitchen features newer kitchen counter, appliances, and cabinetry with its wall removed to generate a true open floor concept. Both bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. Recessed lighting, light wash wood flooring, and newer interior paint seamlessly complement the entire house to make your stay a comfortable one. HOA covers community pool, clubhouse, exterior maintenance and insurance, water, trash, and public sewage system. This property qualifies for Orange Unified School District. Come and see this house before it is leased!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 Deodar Street have any available units?
2455 Deodar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2455 Deodar Street have?
Some of 2455 Deodar Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 Deodar Street currently offering any rent specials?
2455 Deodar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 Deodar Street pet-friendly?
No, 2455 Deodar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2455 Deodar Street offer parking?
Yes, 2455 Deodar Street does offer parking.
Does 2455 Deodar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 Deodar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 Deodar Street have a pool?
Yes, 2455 Deodar Street has a pool.
Does 2455 Deodar Street have accessible units?
No, 2455 Deodar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 Deodar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2455 Deodar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine