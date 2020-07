Amenities

hardwood floors

Stunning 1926 English Tudor home nestled on a beautiful street in Floral Park with mature trees and gracious landscaping. Relish in the character while enjoying all the modern convenience. Gorgeous original wood floors, a lovely storybook window and a gourmet kitchen to entertain. Head out back to enjoy your personal butterfly garden and Koi pond! A peaceful retreat!