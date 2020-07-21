2310 W Brook Street

Amenities

Spacious single family home ready for a family to move in for the holidays! You'll be welcomed home to a very large living area and kitchen with a great open floor plan. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. One bedroom is a master with connected bathroom. There is an additional room connected to the living room that can be used as a sun room, office or additional living area. Very large driveway with connected 2 car garage. This home is located on a quiet cul de sac and offers tons of front and back yard space.