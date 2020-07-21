All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:20 AM

2310 W Brook Street

2310 West Brook Street · No Longer Available
Location

2310 West Brook Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Bella Vista

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious single family home ready for a family to move in for the holidays! You'll be welcomed home to a very large living area and kitchen with a great open floor plan. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. One bedroom is a master with connected bathroom. There is an additional room connected to the living room that can be used as a sun room, office or additional living area. Very large driveway with connected 2 car garage. This home is located on a quiet cul de sac and offers tons of front and back yard space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 W Brook Street have any available units?
2310 W Brook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 2310 W Brook Street currently offering any rent specials?
2310 W Brook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 W Brook Street pet-friendly?
No, 2310 W Brook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2310 W Brook Street offer parking?
Yes, 2310 W Brook Street offers parking.
Does 2310 W Brook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 W Brook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 W Brook Street have a pool?
No, 2310 W Brook Street does not have a pool.
Does 2310 W Brook Street have accessible units?
No, 2310 W Brook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 W Brook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 W Brook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 W Brook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 W Brook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
