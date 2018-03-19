All apartments in Santa Ana
231 W Alton Avenue

231 West Alton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

231 West Alton Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Sandpointe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with a 2 car garage. This beautiful townhome is an end unit, located in the interior of the complex away from the street. It has a 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Arrive home, pull into your private garage, enter your patio with direct access to your home. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Beautiful White Shutters. Tile floors in the kitchen and dining room. Wood floors through out the rest of the home. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Close to South Coast Plaza, 405 & 55 Freeways, Shopping and tons of restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 W Alton Avenue have any available units?
231 W Alton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 W Alton Avenue have?
Some of 231 W Alton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 W Alton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
231 W Alton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 W Alton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 231 W Alton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 231 W Alton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 231 W Alton Avenue offers parking.
Does 231 W Alton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 W Alton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 W Alton Avenue have a pool?
No, 231 W Alton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 231 W Alton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 231 W Alton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 231 W Alton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 W Alton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
