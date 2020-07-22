Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2201 S. Magnolia Ave Available 07/30/20 Coming Soon: 2Bd 1Ba Home in Santa Ana! - You must take a look at this home! This lovely 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home with a spacious backyard will be available to rent soon! The kitchen offers plenty of storage space. The laundry hookups are conveniently located inside of the house. Other features include: a fireplace, 1 car garage & central air/heat. Close to freeways, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Sorry, NO pets.



For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.



