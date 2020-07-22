All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2201 S. Magnolia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2201 S. Magnolia Ave
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:28 AM

2201 S. Magnolia Ave

2201 Magnolia Ave · (714) 899-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Bristol Manor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2201 Magnolia Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Bristol Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 S. Magnolia Ave · Avail. Jul 30

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2201 S. Magnolia Ave Available 07/30/20 Coming Soon: 2Bd 1Ba Home in Santa Ana! - You must take a look at this home! This lovely 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home with a spacious backyard will be available to rent soon! The kitchen offers plenty of storage space. The laundry hookups are conveniently located inside of the house. Other features include: a fireplace, 1 car garage & central air/heat. Close to freeways, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Sorry, NO pets.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

(RLNE5970437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 S. Magnolia Ave have any available units?
2201 S. Magnolia Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 S. Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 2201 S. Magnolia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 S. Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2201 S. Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 S. Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2201 S. Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2201 S. Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2201 S. Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 2201 S. Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 S. Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 S. Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 2201 S. Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2201 S. Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 2201 S. Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 S. Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 S. Magnolia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2201 S. Magnolia Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Grand VIlla Apartments Homes
1349 E Grace St
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Ana 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconiesSanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity