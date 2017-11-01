All apartments in Santa Ana
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1948 N Baker Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 4:05 PM

1948 N Baker Street

1948 North Baker Street · No Longer Available
Location

1948 North Baker Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 1948 N Baker St in the sought after neighborhood of West Floral Park. The home was fully remodeled in 2013 and more improvements in 2103/14 including the modern glass & metal roll up garage door and matching double front door entry. The home's interior was painted in July of this year plus new carpet in all 4 bedroom. Enter the double front doors to the bright & light living room with dark laminate wood floors and you will want to immediately sit down to enjoy the front yard view or the gas/wood burning fireplace. Continue in to the spacious dining room with the same laminate wood floors, built in buffet and glass front cabinets. The dining room also has a large sliding door overlooking the private patio and back yard. Off the dining room is the remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinets and quartz counter tops. Topping off the kitchen is a suite of Frigidaire stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room, a guest bedroom and a remodeled 3/4 bathroom. There is also access to the attached 2 car garage and another service door to the outside. At the opposite end of the house are two more spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space. One more remodeled bathroom with a dual vanity. Lastly is the private master bedroom with two large closets and a remodeled master bathroom. Rarely does a four bedroom with three bathrooms come on market at this price point. Don't miss this opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 N Baker Street have any available units?
1948 N Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 N Baker Street have?
Some of 1948 N Baker Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 N Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1948 N Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 N Baker Street pet-friendly?
No, 1948 N Baker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1948 N Baker Street offer parking?
Yes, 1948 N Baker Street offers parking.
Does 1948 N Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 N Baker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 N Baker Street have a pool?
No, 1948 N Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1948 N Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 1948 N Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 N Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1948 N Baker Street has units with dishwashers.

