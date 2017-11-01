1948 N Baker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 1948 N Baker St in the sought after neighborhood of West Floral Park. The home was fully remodeled in 2013 and more improvements in 2103/14 including the modern glass & metal roll up garage door and matching double front door entry. The home's interior was painted in July of this year plus new carpet in all 4 bedroom. Enter the double front doors to the bright & light living room with dark laminate wood floors and you will want to immediately sit down to enjoy the front yard view or the gas/wood burning fireplace. Continue in to the spacious dining room with the same laminate wood floors, built in buffet and glass front cabinets. The dining room also has a large sliding door overlooking the private patio and back yard. Off the dining room is the remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinets and quartz counter tops. Topping off the kitchen is a suite of Frigidaire stainless steel appliances including a 5 burner stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room, a guest bedroom and a remodeled 3/4 bathroom. There is also access to the attached 2 car garage and another service door to the outside. At the opposite end of the house are two more spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space. One more remodeled bathroom with a dual vanity. Lastly is the private master bedroom with two large closets and a remodeled master bathroom. Rarely does a four bedroom with three bathrooms come on market at this price point. Don't miss this opportunity