Last updated May 23 2019

1918 S Broadway

Location

1918 S Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Bristol Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
air conditioning
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
PRICE - $1095 per month - bedrooms with SHARED bathroom - $1475 per month - bigger bedrooms with PRIVATE bathroom parking spot on property - Utility bills cleaning fees are split equally FEATURES - 3 Min walk to grocery store gym coffee - 14-20 min drive to Newport/ Laguna/ Huntington Beach - 20 Min Drive to Long Beach Airport - 45 min Drive to Los Angeles Airport - Modern Safe Clean - Front Yard / outside sitting area - Palm trees are growing along the street - air condition heating - new Fridge / Washer / Dryer - Street parking permit available (65$ per year) or free parking on the opposite street side REQIREMENTS - 1 year lease - 1 month rent as deposit - Good credit score - No pets - No smoking - Good communication respectful clean *** WELCOME BONUS: Your Room can be furnished in a modern style if needed without any additional costs (bedframe nightstand lamp chair painting)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

