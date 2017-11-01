1420 Cabrillo Park Dr

Amenities

Description



Condo for rent in Santa Ana Cabrillo Park Dr. This condo is located in a beautiful community, located upstairs. The space features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a dining room. Includes central A/C, a large patio, natural lighting and is tiled throughout. There are 2 on-site laundry rooms for your use. There is also an association pool and 3 spas in the complex. The unit will come with one assigned carport space and a parking tag to use for any guest spots within the community. 1 small dog