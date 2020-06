Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 1251 Bishop in the heart of Santa Ana. Located just off Bristol and close to just about everything, this 3 bedroom home has been freshly painted and is ready for move in. The kitchen has oak cabinets and granite counter tops and there are wood laminate floors in the living room. Out back you have huge yard to relax in after a long day at work.