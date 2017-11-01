All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 116 Newhope.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
116 Newhope
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

116 Newhope

116 South Newhope Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

116 South Newhope Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Completely gutted, remodeled and redecorated in August 2019. 1 bedroom condo with a full kitchen and bathroom in the well regarded Los Caballeros complex in Fountain Valley CA right in the heart of beautiful Orange County. Pool, jacuzzi and BBQ amenities. Comes with a dedicated, covered parking spot. AC Unit, Washer & Dryer in condo, WiFi, ROKU TV. 10 min to Huntington Beach, 15 min to Disneyland, 5 min to South Coast Plaza, 30 to 45 minutes to many sites in Los Angeles.

Our condo is nicely set-up for traveling nurses and business people in the area on assignment. Cooking gear, towels & bedding are all provided. Power, trash, parking, Wifi, etc all paid for by the property owner. This is a gated complex in a safe neighborhood. The minimum rental period is 30 nights. The condo is 1 mile away from Fountain Valley Regional, 8.5 miles from CHOC, 9 miles from HOAG in Newport Beach and 2.6 miles from Orange Coast Memorial.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Newhope have any available units?
116 Newhope doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Newhope have?
Some of 116 Newhope's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Newhope currently offering any rent specials?
116 Newhope is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Newhope pet-friendly?
No, 116 Newhope is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 116 Newhope offer parking?
Yes, 116 Newhope offers parking.
Does 116 Newhope have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Newhope offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Newhope have a pool?
Yes, 116 Newhope has a pool.
Does 116 Newhope have accessible units?
No, 116 Newhope does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Newhope have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Newhope does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine