116 Newhope

Completely gutted, remodeled and redecorated in August 2019. 1 bedroom condo with a full kitchen and bathroom in the well regarded Los Caballeros complex in Fountain Valley CA right in the heart of beautiful Orange County. Pool, jacuzzi and BBQ amenities. Comes with a dedicated, covered parking spot. AC Unit, Washer & Dryer in condo, WiFi, ROKU TV. 10 min to Huntington Beach, 15 min to Disneyland, 5 min to South Coast Plaza, 30 to 45 minutes to many sites in Los Angeles.



Our condo is nicely set-up for traveling nurses and business people in the area on assignment. Cooking gear, towels & bedding are all provided. Power, trash, parking, Wifi, etc all paid for by the property owner. This is a gated complex in a safe neighborhood. The minimum rental period is 30 nights. The condo is 1 mile away from Fountain Valley Regional, 8.5 miles from CHOC, 9 miles from HOAG in Newport Beach and 2.6 miles from Orange Coast Memorial.