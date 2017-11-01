All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

1111 Cabrillo Park Dr

1111 Cabrillo Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 04/15/19 Shady Hollow at Cabrillo Park Available NOW!!! - Property Id: 108847

Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath + Sunroom in coveted Shady Hollow. Highly upgraded - first time home has been available for rent. Ideal for outdoor living! Upgrades include a fully remodeled backyard with built in nat gas BBQ + counter top and gas fire pit. Landscape provides plenty of natural shade to take advantage of great So Cal weather for outdoor cooking and parties. Hardscape completely remodeled throughout. Inside the home has an upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, distressed hardwood floors, fireplace and 20 ft vaulted ceilings. Each bedroom has a full bathroom. Bedrooms are large and spacious and one with a vaulted ceiling, the other with a courtyard view. Perfect for those with young families or empty nesters looking to downsize. Sunroom makes for a great playroom for kids or dedicated office. Free standing single family home - no shared walls! Corner lot with two car garage and ample space for additional storage. Neighborhood pools, parks, and spa. This won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108847
Property Id 108847

(RLNE4790686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

