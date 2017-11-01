1111 Cabrillo Park Dr

Amenities

Available 04/15/19 Shady Hollow at Cabrillo Park - Property Id: 108847



Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath + Sunroom in coveted Shady Hollow. Highly upgraded - first time home has been available for rent. Ideal for outdoor living! Upgrades include a fully remodeled backyard with built in nat gas BBQ + counter top and gas fire pit. Landscape provides plenty of natural shade to take advantage of great So Cal weather for outdoor cooking and parties. Hardscape completely remodeled throughout. Inside the home has an upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, distressed hardwood floors, fireplace and 20 ft vaulted ceilings. Each bedroom has a full bathroom. Bedrooms are large and spacious and one with a vaulted ceiling, the other with a courtyard view. Perfect for those with young families or empty nesters looking to downsize. Sunroom makes for a great playroom for kids or dedicated office. Free standing single family home - no shared walls! Corner lot with two car garage and ample space for additional storage. Neighborhood pools, parks, and spa. This won't last long!

